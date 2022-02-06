Lata Mangeshkar passes away: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar mourn demise of most iconic singer

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today in Mumbai hospital at the age of 92. On Saturday, a senior doctor treating her at the Breach Candy Hospital said that she was in the intensive care unit (ICU) and that her health had deteriorated. Her family members were seen rushing to the hospital late in the night. The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for Coronavirus in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his handle and paid tribute. He wrote, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.” Prakash Javadekar wrote, “Death of Lata Mangeshkar is end of a #goldenera of Indian music, which ruled the world. She was very good human being and world-class singer. She will always live with us through her music. My homage. Om Shanthi.”

Amit Shah tweeted, “मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted in Marathi, “लता दिदींच्या जाण्यानं एका स्वर युगाचा अंत झाला, एक महान पर्व संपले. आमच्यावरचा मातृतुल्य आशीर्वाद हरपला, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.”

Take a look here:

Bollywood celebrities also took to their social handles and paid tribute to the veteran singer.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Veteran singer breathes her last; PM Modi pays tribute