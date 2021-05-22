  1. Home
Late IAF Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary’s video from his flying days will leave you with a heavy heart

As the nation mourns IAF Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary’s demise, a video of the braveheart pilot has surfaced on social media which is going viral.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2021 06:46 pm
The nation got a massive jolt as it lost a braveheart pilot in a plane crash lately. We are talking about Indian Air Force officer Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary who had lost his life after his MIG-21 jet had crashed during a routine training at Langeana village Punjab’s Moga district late on Thursday. Talking about the incident, Gurdeep Singh, SP (headquarter) of Moga tated that it appeared as Abhinav, who seemed to have jumped with a parachute and broke his neck while landing.

This news came as a massive shock for everyone and the nation has been mourning his demise. And now a video of the late Indian Air Force pilot has surfaced from her flying days which is going viral on social media. In the video, Abhinav was sitting in a plane and was all smiles as he flew the aircraft. His flawless smile did melt millions of hearts and also left everyone with a teary eye. Reportedly, Abhinav’s MIG-21 jet had crashed due to technical error and a probe has also been ordered in the matter.

Take a look at Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary’s video from his flying days:

Needless to say, Abhinav’s family has been shattered with this unfortunate news. On the other hand, several Bollywood celebs have also mourned his demise. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared the late Indian Air Force officer’s pic and offered condolences to his family. She wrote, “Rest in peace, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.”

