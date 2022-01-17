'Leader of the pack' Virat Kohli gets a perfect Amul Topical tribute as he steps down as test captain

Every Indian Cricket fan has been heartbroken since Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as test captain after losing the test series against South Africa. Virat took to social media to announce his decision in a statement and expressed his thoughts on his journey. Since then, fans have been paying befitting tributes to the most successful test captain of the Indian Men's cricket team. Now, Amul Topical also has shared their tribute and it will leave you impressed.

Taking to social media, Amul Coop tweeted the tribute to Virat. In the image, the Amul girl could be seen sitting down with Virat. The tagline on the topical read as, "Thanks for the Virattacking captaincy." On the topic, 'Leader of the pack' also was mentioned for Virat. Sharing the picture, the handle wrote, "#Amul Topical: Kohli steps down as Test skipper!." As soon as Amul shared the topical, fans began showering love on it in the comments and praised Kohli.

Have a look:

A fan wrote, "He's the king our king , our kohli #KingKohli." Another wrote, "Many Thanks Captain for reviving Test Cricket. Biggest Brand Ambassador." Another called Virat, "GOAT".

Virat's decision evoked different responses from team India players as well as celebs. KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and others expressed sadness over his decision but wished the skipper the best. Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma penned her heart out on Virat's 7 year long journey as the captain of the Indian team and called him 'limitless'. She even said that their daughter Vamika will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that Virat would be to her.

