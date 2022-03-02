Leave Kharkiv immediately: Embassy issues urgent advisory to all Indian nationals

India has been continuously evacuating its nationals from Ukraine after Russia announced military war. The situation has become tense in both countries and people are running for their lives. And now the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for its citizens. It has appealed to them to immediately leave the country. In all caps tweets, the Indian Embassy, which has stopped operations in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday, asked Indians to reach e towns of Pisochyn, Babai or Bezlyudivka latest by 6 pm local time (9.30 pm IST).

The advisory reads, “URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY.” The embassy also issued a second advisory that reads, “Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot to Pisochyn (11 km), Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km).”

To note, a similar advisory was issued on March 1 for Indian citizens in Kyiv asking them to leave the capital city.

Read the tweet here:

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the Indian government has been making efforts to evacuate all Indian nationals in the country via Poland, Romania, Hungary and other neighbouring countries. Reportedly, 4,000 Indians are stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other cities in eastern Ukraine. A final-year medical student from India, Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar, was killed in an attack by Russian forces in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: Indians stranded get a special welcome on their flight to Delhi; WATCH