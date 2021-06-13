Legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur passes away due to COVID 19

Nirmal Kaur, 85, took her last breath at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday.

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur, 85 lost her battle to COVID nearly three weeks after contracting the virus. She took her last breathe on Sunday while being admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Nirmal, a former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team found her health to be deteriorating few days after she was admitted to the hospital. While Milkha Singh is currently admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. With Nirmal Kaur passing away, the world lost an absolute gem of an athlete and a wonderful spirit of the Milkha household.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, her family released a statement on Sunday, “ We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today. Former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and former captain of the Indian Women’s National Volleyball Team, Nirmal ji fought a valiant battle till the very end. A back bone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU himself. The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely.”

Milkha Singh and Nirmal Kaur met when the former joined Punjab administration in Chandigarh as Deputy Director of sports. Nirmal was handling the responsibility as director of sports for Women. The two of them got married in 1962.

