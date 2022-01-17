Legendary Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj laid to rest at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium

Legendary Kathak dancer Brijmohan Mishra widely known as Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in the wee hours of Monday after suffering a heart attack. Tributes from Bollywood poured in as Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randeep Hooda among others remembered the Kathak maestro.

Pandit Birju Maharaj was laid to rest at the Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium amid a small crowd. Given the Covid-19 protocol in New Delhi, the distinguished personality was cremated amid a handful of people which included family and friends. Media was also present at the location and managed to capture a few glimpses as his beloved people gathered to bid Pandit Birju Maharaj their last good bye.

Among the many tributes that poured in, one of them was from young actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter. Sharing a clip of the Katha legend, Ishaan wrote, "A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Senior actress Madhuri Dixit also penned an emotional note for her guru, as she wrote, "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace."

ALSO READ: Kathak legend Birju Maharaj passes away: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & more pay tribute