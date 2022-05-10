Legendary Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away in Mumbai
As per reports, Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was 84-years-old and was suffering from kidney-related issues.
Legendary musician and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on 10 May in Mumbai. As per reports, the musician was 84-years-old and was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months. While he was on dialysis, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest, as per an Indian Express report.
The late legend constituted one half of the massively popular Shiv-Hari duo. Together, they composed music for several Hindi films such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni among others.
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolence. "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." PM Modi's tweet read.
Take a look:
Born in Jammu, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma began his love for Santoor at the age of 13. In fact, his well-known work bought him fame and recognition, but also made the Santoor a popular instrument. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma gave his first public performance in Mumbai back in 1955.
The legendary musician has also been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.
May his soul rest in peace!