Legendary Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away in Mumbai

Legendary musician and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on 10 May in Mumbai. As per reports, the musician was 84-years-old and was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months. While he was on dialysis, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest, as per an Indian Express report.

The late legend constituted one half of the massively popular Shiv-Hari duo. Together, they composed music for several Hindi films such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni among others.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolence. "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." PM Modi's tweet read.