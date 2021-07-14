Lionel Messi’s photo on Beedi packet leaves netizens in splits; Call it ‘His first endorsement in India’

Lionel Messi and his team has recently won the Copa America championship after defeating Brazil in the final.

Lionel Messi is all over in the news. His long wait of winning an international trophy has finally come to an end. He has recently won the Copa America championship after defeating Brazil in the final. The celebration is going on across the globe and his fans can’t control their happiness. He and his supporters are celebrating after winning the first international title for Argentina. But recently, one of his pictures was featured on a Beedi packet and it has gone viral in India.

His fans are left in splits and called it his first endorsement in India. The picture has received a lot of reactions on Twitter. It is being shared from different accounts. The picture was shared by a Twitter user on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Messi’s first endorsement in India.” Another user wrote, “Looks like premium beedi to afford Messo.” Users are also calling it 'Messy Beedi'. To note, the football player enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. He is captain of the Argentina national team.

Coming back to the viral post, another user wrote, “Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. "Messi Biri". Great achievement Enjoy.”

Messi's first endorsement in India

pic.twitter.com/07vh7bTMwC — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) July 13, 2021

messi after seeing this — V!shal... (@vishal_27899) July 14, 2021

Looks like premium beedi to afford Messo — sanjay bajaj (@iiirdi) July 13, 2021

one of the most fittest football player on the planet and they cast him for bidi — G (@GauravM1630) July 13, 2021

If Cristiano Ronaldo came to know about this, he must be happy..Messi bidi..lol. — Banashree D (@banashree_d) July 13, 2021 Argentina had won the big title in the year 1993. Under Messi's captaincy, the team had also managed to reach the 2014 World Cup final and 2015, 2016 Copa Cup finals. But did not win the championship. The famous player was so disappointed after the defeat in 2016 that he announced his retirement from international football. He made a comeback on the appeal of the fans and also led Argentina in the 2018 World Cup.

