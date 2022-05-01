Lip-sync sensation Kili Paul attacked with knife, beaten with sticks

Kili Paul has been reportedly attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks. The social media influencer from Tanzania and his sister Neema became an overnight internet sensation after their videos of lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs went viral on social media. And now, hours back, Kili took to his Instagram space and shared that he has suffered injuries after being up by five unidentified men. He has reportedly got five stitches after the attack.

Recently, Kili took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a picture that showed him lying down on a stretcher. He reportedly wrote, “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me”. The story has now been removed.

In another Instagram story he reportedly wrote, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me…this is scary (sic).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed Kili Paul for his efforts during a Mann Ki Baat session and said, “You will become very popular. And the diversity of the country will be introduced to the new generation.”

Moreover, in February, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania also honoured Kili Paul. Indian diplomat Binaya Pradhan took to Twitter and shared a few pictures with Kili. He wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania”.

