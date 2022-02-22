Lip-syncing sensation Kili Paul honoured by Indian High Commission in Tanzania; PIC

A few months ago, a video of a Tanzanian brother-sister duo lip-syncing Bollywood songs perfectly had gone viral on social media. Fans have been enjoying the videos of Kili Paul for a long time now and the Tanzanian content creator enjoys a fan following of over 2 million on Instagram. Now the latest news is that the Indian High Commission in Tanzania honoured Kili on Monday. They took to their Twitter handle to post about the ‘special visitor’ who has won the hearts of millions of Indians.

The Indian Diplomat, High Commissioner of India, Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan took to his Twitter handle to share 2 pictures. In the first picture, we can see Binaya honouring Kili Paul and in the second picture, we can see Kili indulged in a serious discussion with Binaya. Sharing these pics, Binaya wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania.”

Take a look:

Many Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha follow him. Along with lip-syncing to popular Hindi film songs, Kili Paul also presents his dancing skills in the videos. One of Kili Paul's videos Raatan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah - in which his sister Neema also made an appearance, was particularly liked by the netizens.

Social media users have appreciated Kili Paul for maintaining his tradition and posting videos in his traditional clothes.

ALSO READ: 11 guests, returning from a wedding, die as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand​