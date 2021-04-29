Little girl singing Ranbir, Deepika’s Agar Tum Saath Ho with mom will brighten up your day amid COVID 19 chaos

Amid the current COVID 19 crisis, negativity is amok. However, a cute video of a little girl joining her mother in singing Tamasha's song Agar Tum Saath Ho, originally featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is taking over social media.

The video shared by a Twitter user Mridula Chakraborty features a little girl sitting beside her mom and crooning the Tamasha song with her. What immediately catches your attention is how the little girl's hand is swaying while she enjoys the sound of the strings and sings with her mom. As she follows her mum's lead, we can see the little one taking over and singing Ranbir and Deepika's song perfectly. The video has left netizens gushing over the little girl and her cute antics.

Take a look:

Amid the current times, such videos that are positive are going viral on social media. From videos of doctors singing and dancing to cheer up COVID 19 patients to an ambulance driver stopping to dance in a baraat to relieve his stress, have been winning hearts on social media. Now, the video of this little girl is receiving a lot of love from fans. Even filmmaker Aanand L Rai shared the video on his social media handle and tagged other Bollywood celebs in it. Armaan Malik also reacted to it and loved it.

Credits :Mridula Chakraborty Twitter

