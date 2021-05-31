Little kid running to horses to kiss & greet them in THIS heartwarming video will leave you smiling; WATCH

A video of a toddler running towards horses in a stable is going viral on Twitter. The cute video seems to have left netizens in awe of the love between the animal and the child.

It is often said that children manage to develop a strong bond with animals when they spend time with them and their special moments when captured in videos, manage to leave all in awe. Speaking of this, a video that has begun taking over social media of a little toddler proves exactly the fact. In a viral video that netizens have loved, we get to see how strong a bond is between a little child and horses in a stable.

A Twitter handle by the name of Buitengebieden shared a video in which a little toddler could be seen running towards the horse stable where all the animals were resting. With a smile on, the little kid is slowly seen stopping by each of the horses to greet them. Some horses are seen getting kisses while others are petted by the kid as it goes from one to another. The cheerful toddler's smile is what captivated the internet and the video managed to go viral on social media.

Click HERE to see the video

Several Twitter users showered love on the video and it garnered over 113.4 K views. A user commented on it and wrote, "This is so wonderful. It really put a smile on my face. It seems like so many different animals can sense the innocent intentions of your children. It’s wonderful to see and gives everybody a great feeling. Thank you for sharing." Another wrote, "THIS is so precious & I needed this. Thank You."

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, many people are using social media to spread cheer amid the negativity. India too has been battling a deadly second wave and amid it, such videos tend to leave netizens smiling. Be it a video of a donkey reuniting with a girl who raised it or just dogs spending time with their humans, such clips are attempting to help people in coping up with the pandemic. What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comment section.

