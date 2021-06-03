A little virtual hug from this adorable cute munchkin will ease out your midweek blues; WATCH

Scroll further to watch this adorable baby giving out a virtual hug and easing out all the rough midweek blues.

The midweek time can be a little stressful for some people. Considering that people are going through a pandemic right now and the times can be tough. It can be difficult to ease out the stress especially if you are having a rough day. It’s not about reeling with the thoughts that are going through one’s mind and the stress that may procure. Not every problem or stress may have a solution right around the corner and it is fine to let go of some of the feelings. The weekend is right around the corner and the rough midweek patch might just go a little faster once you watch this adorable child.

In a video that has gone viral because of its innocence, a cute baby all dressed in pink and wearing some big glasses is looking absolutely adorable. If in case you are having a rough day or week and don’t think that the day can pass any sooner, let this munchkin give you a little virtual hug. Just having a little look at this lovely baby will glue your eyes to the screen and for a moment, just for a very brief moment, will make you not think of some of the stress that you are going through. There is nothing more innocent than a child in this world especially when the baby is this cute.

Click here to see the video:

In an adorable way, the voice in the video speaks for the baby by saying, “I wish I could hug you right now but I can not so I am sending you this video.” The weekend is right around the corner and the days of taking a moment to unwind are coming.

Credits :Pinkvilla

