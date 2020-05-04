  1. Home
  2. trending

Lockdown 3.0: Bollywood inspired memes on reopening of liquor shops will leave you ROFL; See the best ones

As Lockdown stage 3 begins, several relaxations were given in Orange and Green Zones where standalone wine shops were allowed to re-open. Amid this, long lines of people thronged to purchase alcohol which inspired several memes featuring Bollywood films and stars.
10715 reads Mumbai
India,COVID 19,Coronavirus Lockdown,Lockdown 3.0,liquor shops reopenedLockdown 3.0: Bollywood inspired memes on reopening of liquor shops will leave you ROFL; See the best ones
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As India entered the Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 stage, several relaxations were given in green and orange zones in the country. One of them was that standalone liquor shops in orange and green zones were allowed to reopen but with several guidelines of social distancing. On May 4, as the wine shops re-opened in several areas of the country, people flocked to them to stock up before the closure of the same was announced. Photos of hundreds of people standing in a queue outside liquor surfaced on social media. 

While this was happening, meme creators got a chance to take a dig on the situation and many of the memes were inspired by Bollywood films. From Jaya Bachchan’s aarti thali scene to Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy character, several memes were made on reopening of wine shops that are hilarious and will leave you laughing. Some of them even featured Hera Pheri’s Babu Rao aka Paresh Rawal and Raju aka Akshay Kumar. As the government allowed standalone wine shops to open again after lockdown, people went berserk. 

Also Read|Lockdown 3.0: Government opens the floodgate to some hilarious memes with the announcement of extension

Videos of people who got their hands on wine went viral. Some even burst crackers outside the wine shops to celebrate the reopening of the shops. Amid all of this, social distancing rules and guidelines were completely flouted and this left everyone even more concerned about the situation in the country. While all this is happening, memes started surfacing on social media on the reopening of liquor shops in the country. We’ve compiled some of them for you. 

Check out memes on reopening of liquor shops:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement