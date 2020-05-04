Lockdown 3.0: Government opens the floodgate to some hilarious memes with the announcement of extension

As India enters lockdown 3.0, Twitter floods with rib-tickling lockdown extension memes striking our funny bones.

As Coronavirus scare continues to haunt several cities of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown for the third time. The lockdown that was supposed to end on May 5 has now been extended by two weeks, giving way to lockdown 3.0. The restrictions in all the red zones have been increased in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 while the limitations in the Orange and Green Zones have progressively been made easier. The citizens are to continue following social-distancing norms and stay within their homes.

In times like these, social media has become the best platform for people to exchange jokes and keep themselves stressfree. As the lockdown has extended up to May 17, it seems like the government has also opened the floodgate to some hilarious memes with the announcement. Netizens are flooding Twitter with relatable memes summing up the entire lockdown 3.0 situation. As we enter the 41st day of lockdown, let's look at a few rib-tickling memes that are sure to crack you up and lighten your mood:

#Lockdown3 Modi ji extends lockdown due to corona virus because: pic.twitter.com/u7iHTdre1T — Raiyu (@raiya_rza) May 1, 2020

When modiji didn't address the nation to extend the lockdown!#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/3US8BVNY72 — Sanyam Baid (@Sanyam_jain7) May 1, 2020

Memes on scenes from iconic Bollywood comedies are also doing rounds on the internet. It seems like the only source of entertainment for citizens confined within the four walls of their houses. However, no matter how much we crib, lockdown extension seems like the best way to contain the spread of Coronavirus so let's sit back and check out these memes to tickle our funny bones.

Check out more memes:

Breaking : Lockdown extended for 2 more weeks .. Me : pic.twitter.com/f4h5VcmHPH — G U M R A H (@Nonveg_ladka13) May 1, 2020

Newly married couple when they get to know #Lockdown3 extended He. She. pic.twitter.com/Zargjs8C7x — Joe Goldberg (@itsmepankajkh) May 1, 2020

People of green and orange zones to people of red zone#Lockdown3Point0 pic.twitter.com/hAIWGkBKBp — Princy (@betupnd) May 1, 2020

