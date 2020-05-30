Lockdown extended until June 30, UNLOCK phase 1 to kick in with major relaxations including malls, restaurants

Unlock phase 1 has now been announced and while the lockdown has been extended until June 30, major relaxations have been provided by the Central government.

The coronavirus lockdown has now been extended till June 30, as has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and several relaxations have been provided, apart from the containment zones. None the less, this phase is now being called Unlock 1 and gradually, following various phases through the coming days, several relaxations will be provided. For one, the curfew hours have now been reduced and will be applicable from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning.

The official twitter account of the Ministry of Home Affairs went on to state all the guidelines that will come into effect gradually. The first phase of Unlock 1 will be open from June 8 including the likes of malls, restaurants, religious places, etc. In the second phase of July, the decision on educational institutions will be taken by the state and finally, in the 3rd phase, depending on the situation, decisions about bars, theatres, etc, will be made. None the less, the containment zones will not have any provision at all.

Check out the Tweet here:

From 01.06.2020

Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020

#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines

States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, movement in between the cities has also been promoted now, however, one will have to come to a conclusion about the movement with mutual consent. None the less, the idea of Unlock is to set things into motion and while relaxations have been provided, the government has advised people, who are more vulnerable to the deadly virus must not move out and when they do, rules of social distancing and other safety procedures must be followed.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×