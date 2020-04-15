Lockdown extension guidelines: Here's what will be allowed to the citizens after April 20

From movement of cargo to IT Sectors and E-Commerce, here's all that will be allowed to the citizens as per the situation after April 20th.

On April 14, which was the last day of the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning from March 25, the central government came up with the decision of extending the nationwide lockdown up till May 3. In his Live speech, PM Modi announced that the rules will be stricter during the first week of the second lockdown as Coronavirus cases are rising in India. However, he assured that if the situation comes under control within a week, there is a list of economic activities that will be allowed after April 20 in view if the interests of farmers and daily wage earners.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order listing down the activities that will be permitted to the citizens after April 20th. It also mentions the list of activities that are prohibited until further notice. The activities prohibited across the nation include travel by air, rail, and road, operation of educational and training institutions, industrial and commercial activities, hospitality services such as cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, the opening of religious places/ places of worship for the public, including religious assemblies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also declared that additional relaxations will be permitted to areas after April 20 considering their responsiveness to the lockdown protocols and relief from COVID-19 cases in their respective geographical boundaries. Apart from that, other economic activities that will be allowed after April 20 and listed down in view of the welfare of the agricultural sector and daily wage earners, which will be operationalized by state/UTs/district authorities based on compliance with existing guidelines.

The list of activities includes:

1. Movement of cargo in order to keep the supply chain running

2. Farming operations by farmers on the field. Agencies engaged in agriculture products.

3. Operations of the fishing (marine and inland)/ aquaculture industry, including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, sales and marketing.

4. Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with a maximum of 50% of workers

5. Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms and hatcheries and livestock farming activity.

6. Government-approved common services at the Panchayat level.

7. IT companies to run with 50% of staff.

8. E-commerce and courier services, Private security services, cold storage, warehousing to reopen.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×