Lockdown likely to be imposed in Mumbai as COVID-19 cases increase; Report

In India, there has been a continuous rise in Omicron cases. The government is urging people to follow the COVID-19 protocols and keep themselves safe. Currently, New Delhi and Maharashtra are the worst affected regions. Madhya Pradesh is also reported to have seen a surge in the cases. Night curfew and Sunday lockdown are being imposed in few states. Mumbai might go under lockdown soon. As reported by DNA, the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that there will be no full lockdown in the city but restrictions like mini-lockdown are expected.

The report also claims the guidelines with new restrictions will be issued by 7 PM today (January 7). To note, on January 6, Mumbai recorded over 20000 new cases of COVID-19. ANI tweet mentioned that the city recorded 20,181 new cases. 4 deaths were also reported in Mumbai due to the deadly virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had told to ANI, “Positivity rate is at 29.90 percent today. 20181 samples tested positive out of the 67,000 samples tested”.

Uttar Pradesh has closed schools up to class 10 till January 14. New Delhi has imposed a lockdown curfew owing to the rising number of cases.

New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had stated, “DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 percent workforce of private offices will work from home”. He also asserted that buses and metro will function at 100 percent capacity. However, masks will be mandatory for public transport.

