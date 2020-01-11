Lohri 2020 Date and Time: THIS is all you need to know about the festival

Lohri 2020 is celebrated on 13th January. Here are some details about the festival.

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated by the Punjabi community on 13th January every year. This year also Lohri will be celebrated on 13th January at the same time as Makar Sankranti. It is mainly celebrated by the followers of Sikhism. Lohri is celebrated in the northern region of India mostly in the states of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. This festival is celebrated in the month of Paush or Magh according to the Hindu calendar. Lohri is the cultural celebration of the winter solstice. This festival is also celebrated among the people of Sindhi community but with the name of 'Lal Loi'.

Origin of Lohri

The name Lohri has been derived from the word Loi- the name of the wife of Sant Kabir. Others believe that the name has come from the word 'Loh' meaning light and warmness of fire. There is another beliefe on this; Holika and Lohri were sisters. The former one was devastated and Lohri survived in the fire with God Prahlad.

Celebrations of Lohri

People celebrate this festival with a bonfire, singing and dancing to pay respect to the Dulha Batti. They also throw sweets, puffed rice, and popcorn into the flame of the bonfire along with popular songs and greetings. People wear new clothes and arrange a pooja in the evening during Lohri with offerings and parikrama to get blessings from God. And this festival is never complete without the popular folk dance of Punjab - Bhangra! Punjabi people from all around the world celebrated this festival with equal joy like it continues to be celebrated in India.

Credits :Pinkvilla

