Lohri 2020: THESE Bollywood and Punjabi songs should be added to your playlist right away

Lohri 2020 Songs: Lohri is here and it's time to celebrate this festival with your loved ones. Read below to find out a list of Punjabi and Bollywood songs that you must have on your playlist this festive season.

The month of January is usually filled with festivals, and one such festival which is celebrated on January 13th is Lohri. Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival, which marks the end of the winter season. It falls on January 13th every year and is celebrated with zeal across India. It is traditionally celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus and marks the celebration of winter crop season harvest. When it comes to the celebration of Lohri, it's celebrated with bonfires and music. People dance around the beautifully lit bonfire, and this tradition is especially popular in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. Several snacks like popcorn, gajak and other Indian sweets are enjoyed around the bonfire.

When it comes to celebration, singing and dancing are a huge part of this festival, and hence, here are some Punjabi and Bollywood songs that you must add to your playlist right away. These songs perfectly bring out the essence of the festival and the vibe of these songs will surely make you dance.

Here is a list of Best Lohri songs to dance to this season.

Laal Ghagra:

This song from Good Newwz is perfect for Lohri. Peppy beats, loud music and catchy wordings truly describe the festive season, and it'll be fun to dance on this one with your better half.

Sauda Khara Khara:

Yet another Punjabi number from Good Newwz is perfect for the festival. The upbeat music, the dhol sound and the voice of Diljit and Sukhbir is everything you need. So don't forget to add this one in your playlist.

Lodi:

No other song, can define the true spirit of Lohri like this one. Lodi from Veer Zara is perfect for the festival since the song is based on it. It's traditional and fun to dance on.

Lohri Song :

This song celebrates the spirit of the festival and this Punjabi track will surely add more vibe to the celebrations. It's fun, peppy and you and your gang will love to dance on this one.

Saadi Gali:

This song from Tanu weds Manu is again fun and upbeat. It has a different vibe altogether, and you can dance with your partner on this song, and make the festival more fun.

Gallan Goodiyan:

Want to dance with your family on a cool track? Then this one should be in your list. This song from Dil Dhadakne Do is a very popular Lohri song. It's a perfect family song and you can also add your version and vibe to it.

Credits :Youtube

Read More