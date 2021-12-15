Lone survivor of Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbs to his injuries

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash, passed away on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Group Captain Singh was being treated for severe burns. According to the officials, Varun Singh was on life support.

“IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” the Indian Air Force informed.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh was on board the ill-fated Mi-17 helicopter that crashed. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others had died in the incident on December 8.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. "Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor..," he tweeted

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed condolences over the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. "...Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour & indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Varun Singh and said that he served the nation with utmost professionalism. "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.