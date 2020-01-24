Love Poha? HERE are some distinct Poha dishes that you can try

Do you love Poha and don't mind experimenting a bit with it? If yes, then read below to find out some unique and tasty poha recipes that you can try at home.

When it comes to eating breakfast, there are staple breakfast dishes that are eaten by almost everyone. And one such staple breakfast dish is poha. Poha is known for its taste and also gives a refreshing jump-start to the day. Poha is consumed in almost every part of India, and all of us have a different way of making it. Some like it with coconut and nylon sev, while others like it plain. Some like with peanuts, potato and onion, while some prefer simple onion poha.

However, the most common way of making poha is cooking it with curry leaves, mustard seeds, peanuts and squeeze some lemon on top of it. It takes 10-15 minutes to prepare poha, and there are multiple ways in which you can enjoy this dish. If you are someone who loves poha and don't mind experimenting with it, then here are some different ways in which you can enjoy this delicious dish.

Tangy Poha:

Ditch the standard type of poha and experiment with your taste buds by adding some tomatoes or curd while cooking poha. It will enhance the flavour of the dish, and the addition of lemon juice will enhance the sourness of this dish. Follow the video below for the recipe.

Bread poha:

Now, this one is not your traditional type of poha, but it's a tasty one. Take brown bread or white bread and break it into a few pieces and add them right in the end when your poha is almost cooked. Pour some water and mix well so that the bread and the poha take in all the flavours from the spices and lemon juice. Follow the video below for the recipe

Dry fruits poha:

When it comes to poha, we usually add peanuts to it. And now instead of peanuts, try adding some dry fruits too. Since that'll make the poha more nutritious and wholesome; you can add dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts, the list is endless. The combination of nuts will give a new dimension to your favourite poha. Follow the video below for the recipe

Fruits poha:

This one sounds weird, but it tastes good. Make your pick from cranberries, dates, apples and pomegranate. Garnish it on your poha, and your dish is ready. It will add a fruity tangy flavour to the dish but will also retain its original flavour. Follow the video below for the recipe

Veggie poha:

If you are planning to include some veggies in your breakfast then veggie poha should be your pick. French beans, carrots, tomatoes, soya and other such veggies can be great options to give your poha a veggie angle. Follow the video below for the recipe

Credits :YOUTUBE

