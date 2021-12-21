Love wins for this Hyderabad Gay couple as they tie the knot in presence of family and friends

They say love is blind and it does not see any caste, religion and in today’s times even sex. Well, today was a day when yet another love story won the battle of love and stood strong amidst this world and its customs to unite. According to reports in NDTV, a gay couple in Hyderabad solemnized their relationship. This might be the first same-sex wedding in the state of Telangana that took place on Saturday. It is a big step towards a gay wedding.

Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty dated for 8 long years before they decided to take this massive step of getting married. They tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family members. For the unversed, in India same-sex couples cannot register their wedding under the law. But, homosexuality was decriminalized by the Supreme Court in 2018. It was reported that both Abhay and Supriyo exchanged vows and rings in a ‘promising ceremony’ on December 18. The couple also had a proper Mehendi and Haldi ceremony before their wedding.

Talking about their story to the Official Humans Of Hyderabad page on Instagram, Supriyo said, “One month after meeting Abhay eight years ago, I asked my mother to come to Hyderabad for a few days, and that's when I told her. She took 2-3 days to process it and then accepted me wholeheartedly. Our parents were pleased that we included them from the beginning, and they have been very supportive of our relationship.”

Speaking about his marriage to Abhay, Supriyo said, "Today, sitting here amongst our friends and family with my husband I feel extremely overwhelmed. To be able to call Abhay my spouse feels so beautiful. To have your loved ones accept, love and bless you is a blessing and we're grateful for this, for this day and each day of our lives," he added.

