Low intensity earthquake of 2.1 magnitude hits New Delhi; No casualties reported

A mild earthquake hit Punjabi Bagh area of the National Capital today in the afternoon. Read on to know more about the details.

A low-intensity earthquake has hit the National Capital, New Delhi, on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor measuring 2.1 hit the Punjabi Bagh area around 12 o’clock. However, there was no report of any damage to life or property. As reported the epicenter of the tremor is said to be 8 km northwest of the city. The other details are awaited in the incident. To note, the National Capital falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones.

News agency ANI reported, “An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi today at 12:02 pm: National Center for Seismology.” As soon as the earthquake hit, people came out of their houses as a precautionary measure. No pictures have gone viral. There is a very rare chance that Delhi has been the epicenter of an earthquake. But the city feels tremors when a quake occurs even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range, which is a high seismic zone. Take a look at the ANI tweet here:

In February, strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in Tajikistan – which is around 1,200 km from the National Capital. The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr of magnitude 6.7 and Mordabad of magnitude 5.8. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.

Credits :India Today

