Luck smiles on Andhra couple, blessed with twins on the same day they lost daughters in boat accident

Back in 2019, Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam faced a tragedy. The couple was completely shattered after a double-decker motor launch had capsized in the Godavari.

According to a report by Times of India, the couple had cancelled their trip as Appala complained of uneasiness, however, they had sent their daughters (one-year-old and three-year-old) along with relatives for pilgrimage to an ancient Bhadrachalam temple. In all, there were reportedly 11 members from four families related to Appala. Only one had survived in the incident.

Though the accident continues to haunt the couple, on September 15, exactly two years after the mishap, the duo were blessed with twin daughters. Speaking to the leading daily, the couple said that it’s God’s blessing to have twins on the same day they lost their daughters.

Bhagyalakshmi told TOI, “The newborns even have the same features of their (deceased) sisters. Both babies are doing well. My mother-in-law boarded the ill-fated boat with her two granddaughters to fulfil the vow of tonsuring her elder granddaughter at Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple. The boat accident was a huge loss to us as 10 of our relatives died. However, we are now happy with the arrival of the newborns.” Fertility expert Dr Padmasri, who conducted the delivery said, “As the mother had already undergone a tubectomy, I explained to them about the IVF procedure and initiated the treatment. Even though the estimated due date is October 20, she developed labour pains on September 15 itself.”