This machine ensures COVID 19 rule breakers wear a mask at all cost; Watch the hilarious viral video

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a post on social media that shows a machine that does not let an unmasked person pass through in a funny way.
The second wave of COVID 19 has started to recede now. The number of cases has been coming down with each passing day. The governments are working now to ensure that the cities and states around the country open and citizens get back to work the normal way. However, people are advised to still follow the COVID 19 protocols by wearing face masks and follow social distancing norms. As of June 22, 2021, India registered a total of 53,256 new Coronavirus cases.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has recently been sharing a lot of viral videos on his Twitter account. Recently, he shared an 11-second clip regarding a machine that would ensure that COVID 19 rule-breakers wear a mask. In the video, a machine is installed at an entry point of the gate. When a man comes to pass through the gate and has covered his face with a mask, the machine lets him through but when an unmasked person tries to pass through the gate, the machine ensures he wears a mask. The video has since been going viral on social media with netizens posting hilarious comments on it.

Take a look at the tweet:

In the video caption, Harsh wrote, “Would suggest these be installed on every crossing”. Netizens gave a big thumbs up to this idea. “This is the treatment unmasked people needed (sic),” a comment read. “Great this should be installed at every entrance in India to make people aware to wear Mask (sic),” another comment read.

Credits :Harsh Goenka Twitter, Image credit: Getty

