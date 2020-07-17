Madhuri Dixit wins hearts as she teaches BeYouNick her sizzling dance moves in their first collaboration

Madhuri Dixit, who is known as the queen of dance in Bollywood, has collaborated with digital creator BeYouNick for the first time.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the finest actresses Bollywood has ever seen and there are no second thoughts about it. She has ruled the silver screen for over three decades now with her stunning looks, panache and of course impeccable acting skills. Besides, her exemplary dancing skills made her stand out and she has been known as the dancing queen of Bollywood. Over the years, each one of us has also tried imitating her dance steps. And while it is always a delight to watch the gorgeous actress perform on the silver screen, Madhuri has come up with a special surprise for the audience as she has collaborated with digital creator BeYouNick.

Yes! Nick has shared a video of himself with Madhuri, wherein the Kalank actress was seen teaching the digital creator how to dance in the video for a friend's wedding on her popular song ‘Maiyye Ni Maiyye’ from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. While the video was quite an entertaining watch, it ended with a twist just like most of the videos of Nick. While Nick posted the video on Instagram, he was quite excited about his first collaboration with Madhuri and captioned the post as, “Khushi Ne Humari Humein...Maar Dala W/@madhuridixitnene @rasshmiraajput. Madhuri Dixit - Bas naam hi kaafi hai.” To note, the video has garnered around 3 lakh views so far.

Interestingly, apart from Madhuri, Nick has also collaborated with several celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Nargis Fakhri, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and many more lately.

Credits :Instagram

