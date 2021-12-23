Madhya Pradesh CM announces night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising Omicron fear

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am amid fears about rising cases of Omicron in the country. However, it should be noted that Madhya Pradesh has not recorded any case of the new Coronavirus variant yet.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Chief Minister Chouhan addressed the public and stated that 30 new cases of Covid have been detected in the state after a long gap. Chouhan further added, "On Wednesday, the country logged 7495 cases. The alarming thing is that most cases are from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.” He maintained that the surge across these states will be directly proportional to the spike in cases in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Chouhan further asked the people to keep on following Covid-19 appropriate measures, as a precaution against the virus.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Centre urged states and UTs to not let their guard down in their fight against Covid and to keep on checking positivity rates, doubling rates, and clusters of new cases across districts. States and UTs have also been instructed to follow the five-fold strategy in being prepared for the new variant of the virus. Moreover, the districts and local administration have been instructed to reinforce local containment measures in place either when the test positivity rate increases beyond 10 percent or when occupancy of oxygenated beds increases beyond 40 percent.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of Omicron cases has crossed over 300. India’s vaccination drive, on the other hand, has crossed 140.24 crores.