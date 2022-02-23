Madhya Pradesh Govt lifts all COVID-19 restrictions in the state; Read new order details

There has been a drop in cases of COVID-19 all over the country. Many states are now reopening educational institutions, offices and markets. On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Government also lifted all the restrictions in the state. The state government has issued a new order in this regard. But it has even urged people to follow all the protocols to keep themselves safe. As announced earlier, the night curfew will continue to contain the spread of the virus, but that has been also been lifted from Tuesday night.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tweet read as, “The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from midnight.” Reportedly, a night curfew was imposed in the state in December last year following the rising cases of COVID-19. The state registered 847 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. ANI has also shared the news on Twitter, “Madhya Pradesh govt lifts all restrictions imposed due to #COVID19.”

The new order reads, one ward in each hospital should be kept vacant for Covid-19 patients. Ventilators must be constantly maintained. Maintenance of oxygen concentrators and oxygen lines should continue in hospitals.

Read the tweet here:

The order further says, “Cleanliness and repair work in hospitals be done on time. Special care must be taken to maintain cleanliness. People must follow Covid-19 protocols.” The government order also mentioned that people should not be careless during Holi, Rangpanchami and other upcoming festivals.

Also Read: Doctors in Bihar remove glass tumbler from patient’s colon, describe the cause as ‘mystery’