Maha Shivratri 2020: Date, shubh muhurat and significance of the festival

Maha Shivratri 2020: Check out the date, shubh muhurat, history, stories and significance of the popular Indian festival.

Maha Shivratri or great night of Shiva, is one of the important festivals which is celebrated by Hindus across the world. The pious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and every year it is celebrated on the 14th night of the waning moon in the month of Phalgun. This year the festival which is also known as Har-Ratri falls on February 21, 2020. Every month Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha; however, the most important and greatest Shivratri is the one which is celebrated in the month of Phalgun.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva by chanting mantras and by offering flowers, fruits and milk among others. They also observe fast by leading the austere lifestyle. While some devotees observe jagraan (stay awake) all night and pray to Lord Shiva, others even go on pilgrimage to Jyotirlingams.

Maha Shivratri 2020: Read on to know more

Timings and shubh muhurat.

The Chaturdashi timings will begin from 5.20 pm on February 21 and will continue till 7.02 pm on February 22.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time will begin from 12:09 am and will continue till 01:00 am.

The Muhurat of first Ratri Prahar puja will start from 6.15 pm to 9.25 pm.

The Muhurat of second Ratri Prahar puja will start from 9:25 pm to 12.34 am (22 February).

The Muhurat of third Ratri Prahar puja will start from 12.34 am to 3.44 am (22 February).

The Muhurat of fourth Ratri Prahar puja will start from 3.44 am to 6.54 am (22 February).

Significance

On this day, temples are decorated and puja and ceremonies with great fervour are held to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Also, on this day Lord Shiva donned his Chandrashekar form (the one who has a crescent moon on the head). There are several legends associated with the day.

As per a legend, Goddess Parvati's mother Menavati fainted when she saw Lord Shiva wearing a tiger skin, snake around his neck and his body covered in ash. Later, Lord Shiva decided to look like an ideal groom. Lord Vishnu helped him to get the ideal groom look by adorning him with right ornaments among others. It was Lord Vishnu who requested the crescent moon to adore Lord Shiva.

As per another folklore, the day is also celebrated to express gratitude towards Lord Shiva as he had saved the world from Halahal, a big poison. For the unversed, Gods and Demons wanted the Amrit (nectar) and to get that they started Samundra Manthan (churning of the sea). Halahal emerged from the churning and everyone pleaded to Lord Shiva to help them. He drank the poison and held it in his throat so that it does not reach his stomach. His throat turned blue because of its consumption. That's why He is also known Lord Neelkanth.

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

The rituals vary; however, we have mentioned the common traditions which are followed on this pious day.

One should wear clean clothes after taking a bath.

Take the sankalp to observe fast while staying austere throughout the day.

One should prepare Panchamrit (made from milk, curd, ghee, honey and jaggery) to give a bath to Shivlinga.

One can also do Abhishek with Kesari mixed water.

Devotees should also offer Bel Patra, Dhatura, Bhaang, vermillion and fruits among others.

Light an oil lamp in front of Shivlinga.

Before heading to the Ratri puja, make sure you once again take a bath and wear clean clothes.

