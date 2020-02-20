Happy Maha Shivratri 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages to wish on this special day

Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp Status, Messages, Photos: Wish your friends and families this Maha Shivratri with these quotes, wishes and WhatsApp Messages.

Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Maha Shivratri, one of the most popular Hindu religious festivals, is celebrated every year in the Phalgun month according to Hindu calendar. This festival is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is celebrated for happiness and prosperous life with prayers, fasting and other religious activities for the god. Devotees fast during the festival. They visit temples to pour milk or water on the Shiva Lingas and recite pujas. The ardent devotees do the nirjala vrat, i.e. going on a fast and not having water for the entire day.

Maha Shivratri History and Significance:

The significance of Maha Shivaratri is mentioned in the Puranas. The Shaiva text mentions about different legends about Shivaratri. According to legends, on this day, 'Shiva and Parvati got married'. Another legend says that offerings to Shiva Lingas on this day wash away all your past sins to start a new life all over again. The traditional dance associated with this festival gave birth to annual dance festivals to many major temples of India like Konark, Khajuraho, Pattadakal, Modhera and Chidambaram. As this day brings happiness, wisdom and prosperity to one's life, wish your loved ones with a thoughtful quote.

Read on to know the quotes, wishes and WhatsApp Messages to wish on Maha Shivratri.

1- May Shiva's blessings always be bestowed upon you. Happy Maha Shivratri.

2- May Lord Shiva always shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri.

3- May Lord Shiva bring a lot of happiness, wisdom and prosperity in your life.

4- May all your wishes be granted by Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family.

5- May Lord Shiva shower his blessings and happiness on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri.

6- This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bestow his blessings upon you and takes away all your past sins to start a new life.

7- On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with a happy life and good health. Happy Maha Shivratri.

