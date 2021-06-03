Maharashtra announces 5 level unlock plan; Lockdown restrictions to be lifted from tomorrow in 18 districts

Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to unlock the state from COVID 19 induced lockdown. Read the complete deets inside.

A sigh of relief for Mumbaikars! The Maharashtra government, on Thursday, announced a five-level unlock plan to relax the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of unprecedented surge of Coronavirus cases and deaths. As per the new orders, the complete unlocking will start in 18 districts of Maharashtra where the positivity rate is less than 5 percent and less than 25 percent oxygen bed occupancy in the hospitals. The lockdown-like restrictions will be lifted from June 4 in 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts.

The government has also decided to divide the districts into 5 levels. While Thane will be reopening in the first phase, Mumbai is in the second phase. Local trains, however, will remain restricted for non-essential passengers. Times Now quoted Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar as saying, “We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions.”

As per Times Now, Under Unlock Level 1, the lockdown will be lifted in districts with less than 5 percent COVID positivity rate and Oxygen bed occupancy less than 25 percent. Restaurants, shopping malls, shops, gyms, salons, beauty parlours will be allowed to reopen in Thane, Aurangabad, Gondia, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Washim, and Yavatmal. Marriage functions and social entertainment would be allowed in particular areas.

Districts/Cities in Level 2 category would be allowed to reopen gyms, salons, beauty parlours with 50 percent capacity. Mumbai, Amaravati, Ahmednagar, and Hingoli have been categorized under Level 2 category. However, the general public won’t be allowed to travel in local trains till further orders.

Cities/districts in Level 3 are Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara. On the other hand, cities/districts which are listed in Level 4 are Pune and Raigad.

For cities/districts under Level 5, an e-pass will be required to travel. No need to carry an RTPCR report for intra-state transport.

The decision of phase-wise unlock was taken after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority held today.

