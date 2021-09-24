Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approves reopening of schools in state from October 4

On Friday, a big decision of the Maharashtra Government came in regarding the reopening of schools. CM Uddhav Thackeray permitted the reopening of schools in the state from October 4 in a phased manner. Owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the schools had been shut for a long time. However, now with this decision, students from classes 5th to 12th in rural areas and those from classes 8th to 12th in urban areas can attend classes at school. The COVID 19 guidelines will have to be followed.

In a chat with ANI, Maharashtra Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad said, "The schools in Maharashtra will reopen from October 4th. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved this, the task force and health department have also approved the decision of reopening schools in the state. In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from std 8th to 12th. Govt is making efforts to bring back children to schools. Local authorities have been given powers." Further, the Minister also informed that it is not mandatory for kids to come to school and that they can attend school after permission from their parents.

"Students will come to schools only with consent of their parents, attendance will not be made compulsory for any beneficiary scheme or exam. Students will be able to receive education through both online and offline mediums. Our content is available on YouTube too," she concluded.

Earlier, it was informed that a committee was formed to set the guidelines and SOPs for the reopening of schools. Amid the lower number of COVID 19 positive cases, the panel also reportedly suggested reopening the schools for children. As per a News18 report, the SOPs suggested for the reopening of schools include social distancing, staggered school hours, proper sanitization of classrooms, wearings of masks being mandatory, among others.

Apart from this, the decision to reopen colleges in a phased manner is likely to be taken up after reviewing the COVID 19 situation in the state. This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

