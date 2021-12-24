Maharashtra COVID-19 New Guidelines: 50% cap for Cinema halls, gym; Gathering of more than 5 prohibited

On Friday, December 24, Maharashtra government shared new and updated COVID-19 guidelines. According to which, gatherings of more than 5 people will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am. In addition to this, only 50% capacity is allowed for social places including gym, spa, cinema halls and more.

The official Twitter handle of ANI shared the necessary details of the new guidelines. The tweet read, “Maharashtra govt announces new COVID guidelines -Gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state prohibited from 9pm-6 am, only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings & not more than 250 in outdoor weddings;50% capacity for gyms, spa, hotel, theater & cinema hall.”

Further the news portal also shared all the information about social and religious events. In a series of tweets, ANI shared, “For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of the space whichever is less. Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas halls to operate at 50% capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50% capacity: Maharashtra government,” on the micro-blogging site.

In the recent past, India has witnessed several additions of the Omicron variant cases in the country, although the number is under control, the Government is already taking keen measures to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant. Going by the same, even Maharashtra Government has released these new guidelines to be followed during Christmas 2021 and New Years Eve.

