Maharashtra Covid Update: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces 15 day Janta Curfew from 8 pm tomorrow

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced Janta curfew for 15 days from 8 PM tomorrow in Maharashtra. The State Government has issued guidelines for all the citizens.

In the surprising turn of events, due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a 15-day Janta curfew in the entire state. Janta curfew will be applicable from 8 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) to 7 AM May 1. The government has issued strict guidelines and protocols that are to be followed by all citizens, businessmen, property owners, and transport businesses as well.

Take a look at the guidelines:

No lockdown but ‘Janta curfew’ in Maharashtra from 8 PM tomorrow till 7 AM May 1

Section 144 to be imposed across the entire State

No one should step out unless it is an emergency

Private vehicles can apply only for essential/emergency passes

Cinema halls, drama theaters, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, amusement park to remain shut

No shooting for films/serials/ads

All shops/malls not performing essential services to remain closed

Public places like beaches, gardens, etc to remain closed

All religious places of worship to remain closed

Maharashtra COVID19 guidelines: All establishments, public places, activities to remain closed. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted. Restrictions to be in effect from 8pm, 14th April till 7am, 1st May pic.twitter.com/1jYZvTMhYK — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

The orders have been issued considering that the second wave of Coronavirus has reported an even bigger rise in the per-day cases than the first one, in 2020. All over India, new cases that have come out in the last 24 hours stand at 1,61,736 with the last 7-day average of 1,43,343. In Maharashtra alone, there are around 3.46 million active Covid cases with 2.83 million recovered and 58,245 deaths. There are no further orders issued yet by the government about the guidelines that need to be followed after the 15-day Janta curfew, but, all the citizens have been asked to remain alert and follow COVID protocols at all times.

