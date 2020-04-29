Maharashtra Day 2020: Date, history and why May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Diwas

Maharashtra Day is celebrated to mark the formation of the state in 1960. It is celebrated with full vigour in Maharashtra. Read on to know its history.

The first day of the month of May is celebrated in Maharashtra to commemorate the formation of the state. On this day in 1960, Bombay state was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat on the basis of different languages. The boundaries were defined between the two states under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. The day is celebrated on May 1 every year as Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas to honour the history and traditions of the state.

History of Maharashtra Day

Mumbai, which was then known as Bombay, is a multilingual state with people speaking various languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. A movement known as Samyukta Maharashtra was started by the people demanding a separate Marathi-speaking state. Another movement, Mahagujarat movement, wanted a separate state for Gujarati-speaking people. The campaign was started in 1956 and it came to an end in 1960 with the passing of the act by India’s Parliament to officially divide the state of Bombay.

How is it celebrated in Maharashtra?

Every year on May 1, a public holiday is declared which applies to all educational institutes, banks and government officials. On this day, a parade is held and the governor of Maharashtra addresses people gathered at the Shivaji Park in Dadar to commemorate the day.

Eminent personalities including teachers, police officials, sportsmen, doctors are rewarded on the day for their notable contribution to Maharashtra. Private celebrations including traditional Lavani, folk songs and poetry recitations also take place in some parts of the state. The state government and private sector also launch new projects and schemes on this day. Liquor is also prohibited on Maharashtra Day.

This day also coincides with Labour Day or International Workers’ Day.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×