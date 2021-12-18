Maharashtra: Drone delivers 300 doses of COVID 19 vaccine to a remote village

The COVID 19 pandemic has been one of the biggest disasters to the mankind in recent times. It has claimed lakhs of lives so far and has taken a massive toll on normal life. Amid this difficult situation, the COVID 19 vaccination has been our only hope. And while the Indian government has been working on the vaccination drive to get every citizen vaccinated, in a first of its kind, around 300 doses of COVID 19 vaccination were delivered through a drone in a remote village in Maharashtra.

The experiment was conducted by the district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra. Talking about the same, the district administration stated, “As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village. The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre. This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people”.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister had congratulated the official for the success of this experiment. He tweeted, “I congratulate the officials and staff of the Public Health Department and the Palghar District Administration for successfully making vaccines available to remote areas of Palghar through drones”.