Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions in 11 districts after decline in cases; Details inside

The cases of COVID-19 have started to decline in Maharashtra. And keeping this in view the government has issued fresh guidelines for 11 districts, including Mumbai. The state government has allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, and also opened swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants with 50 percent capacity. To note, on Monday, the state reported 15,140 new cases and 39 fatalities due to the infection, as mentioned by the state health department.

The fresh guidelines have relaxed the curbs in 11 districts of the state where over 90 percent of the eligible people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and 70 percent have received both the doses. These 11 districts are Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur. All national parks and tourist spots in the state will remain open, while spas can function at 50 percent capacity.

There shall be no limit on the number of people to attend a funeral and marriages may have guests up to 25 percent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200, whichever is lower.

The District Disaster Management Authority may decide on restrictions on movement during the night hours between 11 pm and 5 am, opening of local tourist spots, and opening up of the weekly markets, as per the guidelines.

