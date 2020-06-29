Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the state

Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declares lockdown extension till July 31 due to rising Coronavirus cases in the state.

The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases. As the country has entered the unlock phase after 4 weeks of lockdown, the movement of the people has resulted in a spike of Coronavirus positive cases. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with over 1 lakh 59,000 COVID-19 cases. Mumbai, Pune, and other cities of Maharashtra continue to remain at risk.

Hence, the Maharashtra government has issued new guidelines under "Mission Begin Again" wherein the movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene," the official statement read.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that despite the state's progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not yet over and urged the people to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed. However, in the wake of increasing Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, the government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31, with a few relaxations given to the citizens.

"In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local train services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state, but the pandemic still looms over our heads. Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn't mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had previously stated.

