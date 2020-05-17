Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31; Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to give out new guidelines

Maharashtra government extends lockdown in hotspot cities like Mumbai, Pune and others till May 31.

As the Coronavirus menace continues to hike, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in hotspot areas till May 31. Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the decision regarding the extension of lockdown will be passed on to the state governments. Mumbai happens to be the worst affected city in India along with Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and other small cities of Maharashtra. Hence, the CMO has extended the lockdown till the month-end.

The lockdown was first implemented on March 24th for a period of 14 days. However, considering the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown was extended twice, on April 14th and May 4th. Maharashtra government had earlier decided to extend the lockdown only in the hotspot areas but now in wake of the Coronavirus hike, the order has been issued for the entire state.

Mumbai has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state, with as many as 884 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city stands at 18,396, while a death toll of 696. Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon town in Nashik district and other cities are also at great risk with new Coronavirus cases coming up every day. India reported its biggest hike yesterday with 5000 new Coronavirus cases coming up. At present, India has crossed China with more than 90,000 COVID-19 positive patients and 2,897 deaths.

Credits :Getty images

