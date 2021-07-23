Maharashtra: Floods, landslides wreak havoc leaving over 40 dead; Rescue operations underway

Incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours has led to devastating floods in parts of Maharashtra. This is the heaviest spell of rain in the state in July in 40 years. So far, 44 people have lost their lives as downpour triggered landslides in Raigad district, Maharashtra Urban Development & PWD Minister Eknath Shinde told ANI. Many are feared to be missing. Several teams of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) are on the spot. Units of the Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief operations in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

On 22 July 2021, at noon, the IAF received a message for the requirement of flood relief operations in Chiplun and Khed towns of Ratnagiri district. “When the weather permitted, a Mi-17 IV helicopter got airborne from Mumbai for Ratnagiri at 3:40 pm and landed at Ratnagiri at 5 pm. Bad weather did not permit any further operations in the evening,” the press release said. As per the information by PRO Defence Mumbai, two Mi-17V5s & two Mi-17s are standby for flood relief ops. Based on request by the Civil Administration, Indian Army has mobilised flood relief and rescue teams to assist the local administration in Maharashtra's flood affected areas. A total of 15 teams have been deployed in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli areas.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held an emergency meeting to review the flood crisis in the state. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the victims. To note, IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in Maharashtra that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days. Citizens living near water bodies have also been advised to take adequate precautions.

