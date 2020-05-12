Maharashtra government allows delivery of liquor from Thursday amidst COVID 19 lockdown

The delivery of liquor has been allowed in the state of Maharashtra beginning from Thursday. However, the order will come into effect only after the final guidelines are being rolled out.

A few days back when the liquor shops were opened, one could see massive crowding in the same. In order to avoid this, the Government of Maharashtra has allowed the home delivery of liquor from Thursday onwards. As per excise officials, this decision has been taken while keeping in mind the time taken by the shops to prepare infrastructure. But the order will come into effect only after the final guidelines are being rolled out. However, the state excise department's order also states that only those who have the permit for drinking will receive the deliveries.

These deliveries will be done by the existing liquor shops who have the required license to do so. Moreover, the shop owners have been asked to make provisions for the e-token system. This will involve the issuing of certain token numbers to the customers with fixed timings through the medium of phone or apps. The customers will then be collecting the stock according to the particular time slot that will be allotted in the token number. As per the new guidelines that have been issued, the liquor shops' shutters should go down by 6 pm.

Now, the most important guideline that has been issued along with the same is that the delivery persons will have to wear a mask and use hand sanitizers whenever required. Kantilal Pratap, excise commissioner has also added that it is mandatory for these persons to possess identity cards and the medical certificate for fitness that has to be duly signed by doctors. Another important thing included in the order is that the government may modify or cancel the same at any time.

