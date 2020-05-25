Maharashtra government allows flights to operate after being skeptical about reopening the airport

The CM's office had issued a statement that they are not keen on restarting domestic air travel. But, now the Maharashtra government has agreed to allow the domestic flights to run.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had initially spoken about his apprehensions of reopening the airports for domestic travellers as Mumbai remains to be a red zone, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The CM's office had issued a statement that they are not keen on restarting domestic air travel. But, now the Maharashtra government has agreed to allow the domestic flights to run. The country has witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike in Coronavirus cases. India witnessed a spike of 6,767 CVID-19 cases in a single day rise.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 131,868. The central government has announced previously that the domestic flights will be allowed to run from May 25 onwards. This news brought some relief to the people who were stranded in different parts of the country and wanted to return home. The state of Maharashtra is among the most badly affected states of the country. As per the latest news reports, Maharashtra state has crossed 50,000 cases. The Maharashtra government had previously, raised their concern over allowing the air travel at a time when the state is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of Coronavirus cases.

Now, in as per the latest updates, the Maharashtra state has permitted domestic air travel, in accordance with the decision taken by the central government. The state government has granted permission to allow 25 flights to operate from Mumbai airport. Nawab Malik, Maharashtra Minister has reportedly said that the state will steadily increase the number of flights from Mumbai, and regulation regarding the same will be issued in due time.

Credits :Twitter

