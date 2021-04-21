Maharashtra government announces complete lockdown amidst rising COVID 19 cases; State issues SOPs

The government of Maharashtra has issued newer restrictions to curb the spread of Coronavirus amid spike in cases. Check out the details.

As the Covid-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra hit the highest since the start of the pandemic, the state government issued new restrictions. In a single day, the state recorded over 500 deaths and more than 67,000 new cases. The second wave of Coronavirus has created an intense situation around the country. With the spike in cases, the government of Maharashtra has resorted to taking stricter actions to ensure safety of its people.

The lockdown would come into effect on Thursday, starting 8PM. The state government has also issued Standard Operating Procedures which come with travel restrictions. According to the SOPs, only travel for essential services like medical reasons or vaccination will be allowed. Moreover, the number of guests at weddings is capped at 25, and any person found to be not abiding by this may be fined Rs 50,000. Government as well as private offices have been asked to allow on 15 per cent staff. SOPs also state that private offices providing essential services are exempt from lockdown restrictions.

The state of Maharashtra has had other restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus with night curfew and district lockdowns after the spike of cases in February. According to the bulletin of Maharashtra government's health department, the state has recorded 40,27,827 cases with a death toll of 61,911. The highest daily count in the state so far has been 68,631, reported on April 18. Meanwhile, in April, Section 144 was also imposed to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

