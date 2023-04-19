Maharashtra government bans open-air functions from 12-5 PM after 14 deaths due to sunstroke; Report

As April has begun, the summer season seems to have reached its peak. With most of the states being warned against the heat wave, Maharashtra too is under the radar of the rising unbearable temperatures. Recently, there were reports of several deaths being recorded due to the sudden rise in the temperatures and now according to the latest reports in Business Today, the Maharashtra government has banned functions and events in open spaces between 12 noon to 5 PM till the heat conditions in the state improve.

Functions banned in open spaces by the Maharashtra government

Recently, 14 people died due to sunstroke at an award function that was held in an open space in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Out of these 14 people, 10 were women and 4 were men. 7 patients were taken to the hospital for treatment. The recovering patients were admitted to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Vashi civic hospital, and Medicover Hospital in Kharghar. The decision of the Maharashtra government comes after this major setback. Cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha confirmed that the state government will issue a government resolution in this regard. According to the resolution, the government will ban functions and events in open spaces between 12 noon to 5 PM till the heat conditions improve in the state.

The event which turned into a nightmare for many was the Maharashtra Bhushan Award event organised by the state government at Navi Mumbai. This event was attended by lakhs of people who were followers of social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari who was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the event, conferred the award.

