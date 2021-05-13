Maharashtra Government extends lockdown restrictions till June 1; Negative RT PCR test report mandatory

The Maharashtra Government has extended the lockdown in the state to curb the further spread of the virus.

Amid the surge in the cases of the Coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra Government has decided to extend the lockdown. In a recent update, the state government has announced that the lockdown restrictions have been extended till 7 AM on June 1. The government has also issued an order with new restrictions included in it. As per the new restrictions, negative RT-PCR test reports for those entering the state and curbs on those arriving from places of "sensitive origins" will be compulsory.

Under the new orders, milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions through its retail sale will be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery. The local disaster management authority (DMA) has been asked to ensure Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour is followed in rural markets. Government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the Coronavirus pandemic, will be open with only 15 percent attendance.

At the wedding, only 25 people will be allowed and the ceremony should be completed only in two hours. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for violating the rules. In the new rules, the government has also stopped traveling from one district to another or from one city to another. Only in cases like a funeral or medical emergencies, people will be allowed to travel.

As reported on Wednesday, the state had reported 46,781 new cases and 816 deaths. The active number of cases in the state has reached 5,46,129. The number of daily Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose above 40,000 to 40,956 on Tuesday.

