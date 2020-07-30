Maharashtra government extends lockdown till 31st August; Allows the opening of market complexes & malls

The lockdown period has been extended in the state of Maharashtra till August 31, 2020. Read on for further details.

While India continues to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government of Maharashtra has extended the lockdown in the state till August 31, 2020. This announcement has been made on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to curb the increase in Coronavirus cases. As per reports, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has almost crossed the 4 lakh mark. Meanwhile, certain restrictions have been eased amidst the extended lockdown as has been mentioned in the reports.

The current amendments made by the Maharashtra government will be a part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative. As a part of this, shopping malls and market complexes without restaurants, theatres, and food courts will remain open from 5th August within the time slot from 9 am to 7 pm. However, the kitchens of those restaurants and food courts shall remain open where the provision of home delivery is made available.

Moreover, the movement of people for outdoor and non-essential activities will be restricted only to neighborhood areas. Apart from that, the mandatory measures that are required to be adopted include the wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, and personal hygiene. Apart from that, the unrestricted movement of people will be allowed only in case of medical purposes or work. And of course, large public gatherings, congregations, etc. continue to remain banned. In the case of a funeral, a maximum number of 20 people will only be allowed. Apart from that, all educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain closed.

