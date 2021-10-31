Maharashtra government to issue daily tickets for local trains for fully vaccinated people

Here is a piece of good news for all the Mumbaikars. Rejoice as the travelling in Mumbai locals is going to become even easier as the latest news suggests that Maharashtra government has decided to issue single journey daily tickets for local trains in Mumbai. It was on October 30 that the State Disaster Management Authority sent a letter to Western and Central Railways directing them to issue all kinds of tickets, including daily ones, which were earlier not allowed.

According to reports in The Times Of India, although all kinds of tickets have been allowed to be issued there is one clause. The tickets will reportedly be issued only to those who are fully vaccinated. This has been stated in the state government order. For the unversed, owing to the current COVID-19 protocols, the state government is only issuing passes to those who have got two shots of a vaccine and have completed 14 days since their second dose.

On October 27, the state government had directed the railways to issue only monthly or other passes since workers under essential services and government personnel were allowed to travel in trains irrespective of their vaccination status. They were allowed to buy daily single or return journey tickets as well. The Central and Western Railways will soon issue directions to all ticketing centres.

The decision was taken after the Railways noticed that a lot of people were travelling without tickets. “Thus, it has been decided to permit all citizens who have been fully vaccinated as per the definition of the state government to travel in local trains. As one-time ticketing was allowed on long-distance passenger trains before too, this relaxation means that all fully vaccinated citizens may travel in local and passenger trains on all routes, through all kinds of tickets issued including daily ticketing. Being fully vaccinated would be the only mandatory condition for issuance of any kinds of tickets for travel in trains,” the order read.

