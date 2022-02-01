Maharashtra government lifts night curfew in Mumbai; Theatres, restaurants, tourist spots to open

The year 2022 came with a spike in COVID 19 cases and it was considered to be the third wave of the deadly virus. Delhi and Maharashtra were said to be reporting the highest number of new COVID 19 cases which became a matter of concern for the authorities. Following this, the state governments had taken stringent measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. And while the cases are now coming under control, as per the recent update, the Maharashtra government has decided to lift the night curfew in Mumbai city.

As per the new guidelines, the theatres, restaurants, amusements, theme parks, swimming pools, water parks will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity in Mumbai. Besides, the bhajans and other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs will be allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or pandal. On the other hand, weekly bazaars, beaches, gardens and local tourist spots will also be allowed to remain open as per normal timing. “25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities incl horse racing. Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower,” the order added.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government had also eased the curbs in the national capital. After imposing the weekend curfew early this month, the government had lifted the curfew last week. While the night curfew has still been retained in Delhi, restaurants, bars and cinema halls have also been allowed to function with 50% capacity. Furthermore, the odd-even curb on shops has also been lifted which means that shops can open every day.

