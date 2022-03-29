Maharashtra government likely to withdraw all cases related to COVID-19 lockdown violations

As life is coming back on track after battling the deadly COVID-19, each day is coming with new progress towards getting back to normalcy. While the COVID-19 restrictions are likely to end by March 31 except for masks and maintaining social distancing, as per a recent update the Maharashtra government is now planning to withdraw all cases related to the COVID-19 lockdown rules violations. To note, the lockdown was implemented across the country after the pandemic had hit the nation in 2020.

While the authorities had urged people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against those who had violated the lockdown restrictions. And now, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip W Patil has stated that a proposal has been presented before the State cabinet to withdraw these cases. “The State Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students and citizens for violation of lockdown orders. Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start,” the state Home Minister was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has over 950 active cases of the deadly virus as of now. On the other hand, the nation has logged 1,259 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry had also stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases have also declined actors the country to 15,378. Besides, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced a relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions at airports and on flights including no requirement of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports.